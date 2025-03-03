Meghan Markle is reflecting on her "Suits" experience and sharing her thoughts on the show's new spinoff.
Markle, who played Rachel Zane for seven seasons, briefly looked back on her time on the legal drama in a new interview and shared the one fashion item she took from the set.
"It's a time capsule for me -- I still have the pencil skirt from the first episode! That's the one thing I kept," she revealed to People in an interview published Monday.
Several of Markle's "Suits" co-stars attended her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry, including Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman.
Weighing in on the spinoff series "Suits LA," which premiered last month, Markle offered her support.
"I love that it gets a new breath of fresh air," she told the outlet.
These days, Markle isn't playing characters -- she's playing herself on her new show "With Love, Meghan."
The lifestyle series debuts March 4 on Netflix.