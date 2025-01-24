The trailer for "Suits LA" has arrived.
The new series, which is a spinoff of the show that followed the exploits of a top Manhattan law firm, is based in Los Angeles and focuses on Ted Black, who is played by Stephen Amell.
According to a synopsis, the new series follows a group led by Ted, a former New York prosecutor who built an LA law firm that specializes in criminal and entertainment law.
Amell is seen at the start of the trailer in what appears to be a conference room in a fancy LA high rise, overlooking the city below. Victoria Justice's character Dylan Pryor appears and says, "So, you're the mighty Ted Black," telling him that he doesn't represent her when he slides paperwork across a massive table for her.
Elsewhere in the trailer, Bryan Greenberg's character Rick Dodson is introduced, as well as Lex Scott Davis, who portrays Erica Rollins. Both appear to be executives serving as the law firm's "co-heads of entertainment."
Harvey Specter, who was portrayed by Gabriel Macht in the original series, isn't seen, but he is mentioned at the end of the trailer when a photo of him among a group of other men is shown.
Troy Winbush's character Kevin tells Ted in that moment that Harvey was the "only person ... cockier" than Ted.
"That's exactly why I liked him," Ted replies.
See the trailer here:
"Suits" ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019 and starred Macht, Patrick Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex.
The series gained new fans and popularity after it was released on streaming platforms in 2023.
In December 2024, NBC revealed that Macht would return as Harvey for multiple episodes of "Suits LA."
Macht took to Instagram to share the news and wrote in the caption, "When an old friend is in need…it's time to take care of things and make those very 'things' right."
"Suits LA" will premiere Feb. 23 on NBC and will stream the next day on Peacock.