Patrick Adams and Sarah Rafferty are launching a new podcast about their hit television show, "Suits."

The two actors, who starred in the drama series from 2011 to 2019, will co-host the upcoming podcast, in which they will re-watch and break down each episode from the show and share never-before-heard stories.

Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen in a scene from the TV show, Suits. Ian Watson/USA Network via Getty Images

"On the heels of the record breaking 'Suits' resurgence, it feels like the perfect time to rewatch the show that changed our lives," Adams and Rafferty said in a joint statement in a press release about the new podcast, which will be on SiriusXM.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the Suits fans who made it all possible," they added.

"Suits," which ran for nine seasons, followed the exploits of a top Manhattan law firm as they navigated corporate law while balancing personal and professional challenges.

The series gained new fans and popularity after it was released on streaming platforms last year.

The series also starred Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

The upcoming podcast is still untitled, but a press release for the project says the podcast will arrive later this year.