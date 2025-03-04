The much-anticipated cooking and lifestyle show featuring Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is here.
Eight episodes of the show, titled "With Love, Meghan," dropped Tuesday on Netflix, marking the start of a new chapter for Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry.
The show marks Meghan's most independent and most public project since she and Harry stepped away from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family in 2020 and moved to California, Meghan's home state, where "With Love, Meghan," is based.
"With Love, Meghan" is also a return of sorts for Meghan. She was an actress who shared her life on Instagram and helmed a lifestyle blog, The Tig, before marrying Harry in 2018.
Here are six questions answered about Meghan's return to the screen.
1. What is the focus of 'With Love, Meghan'?
"With Love, Meghan" is all about Meghan's love of cooking, gardening and hosting.
Netflix describes the series as one in which "Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."
In an interview with People ahead of the show's debut, Meghan described what it's like to be able to share her passions of cooking and hosting with the world, now that her children are a bit older.
"When your children get to a certain age -- when you're not just playing in the sandbox with them but almost playing in your own sandbox again -- it's super joyful," she said. "As a woman, a mom and a wife, to be able to find yourself again -- in a way that was always present but that you maybe couldn't put as much attention on as you now can when your kids are a little bit older -- is a wonderful feeling."
2. Do Harry and the couple's children Archie and Lilibet appear in the show?
The focus of the show is Meghan, and Harry makes only one appearance, joining family and friends at a brunch hosted by Meghan and chef and restaurateur Alice Waters in the series' final episode.
Though Harry is not seen in each episode, his presence is felt as Meghan talks with her guests about some of her husband's food preferences and his own cooking skills, revealing he makes a "really good breakfast."
While making a breakfast dish herself in one episode, Meghan reveals Harry is a fan of bacon, saying, "When I'm cooking bacon, my kitchen very immediately becomes full of [my] husband and three dogs."
Archie and Lilibet's faces are not shown at all in the series, but their presence is felt too as Meghan makes references throughout the series about being a mom.
"When you've had kids, you're used to balancing things on your hip," Meghan says while cooking in one episode, for example.
There is no mention on the show of Meghan's royal connection.
In the five years since she and Harry stepped away from their royal roles, both have spoken publicly about their struggles with royal life and appear to remain largely estranged from Harry's brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles III.
3. Who are some of the famous guests on the show?
Meghan talks on the series with everyone from chefs Waters and Roy Choi to makeup artist Daniel Martin, who did her makeup for her wedding to Harry, and skin care entrepreneur Vicky Tsai, a neighbor of Meghan's in Montecito.
In other episodes, Meghan bonds over motherhood with actress Mindy Kaling, hosts a game night with friends and hosts a lunch with Abigail Spencer, her former co-star on "Suits."
4. What products is Meghan launching with the show?
Meghan is pairing the Netflix series with the launch of her own lifestyle brand, As Ever.
On the day of the series' debut, the As Ever website was updated with eight products that will be available for sale in "spring 2025," according to the website.
The products include a raspberry jam and limited-edition honey, as well as boxed mixes for crepes and shortbread cookies and several different flavors of herbal teas.
Meghan first announced her As Ever brand on Feb. 18 with an Instagram video and a website featuring a photo of Meghan running in an open field alongside her daughter Lilibet.
In an interview ahead of the release of "With Love, Meghan," the duchess told People how special it is to include Lilibet in her brand.
"Being able to have my own little girl, as I've spent so much of my life championing the rights of girls and women, and to be able to see this as a multigenerational story -- Archie is of course included in that, my husband is of course included in that -- but I love the heritage feeling of it and knowing this is something that I can create in front of my daughter and teach her what it's like to be a working mom," Meghan said. "This is something that hopefully can be part of her legacy too."
When she announced As Ever in February, Meghan also revealed that Netflix is partnering with her on the brand.
5. Is the show filmed in Harry and Meghan's home?
"With Love, Meghan" is filmed in Montecito, where Harry and Meghan live full-time, but the show was not filmed inside their own home.
Meghan told People that she chose to film the show in a nearby rental for privacy.
"I wanted to protect that safe haven," Meghan said. "We're a close-knit family, and I love those moments -- putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that's a lot of people to have in your house."
6. Did Meghan produce the show?
Yes, Meghan is listed as an executive producer of the show.
When she and Harry stepped away from their senior royal roles in 2020, one of the first major deals they signed was a streaming deal with Netflix through their production company, Archewell Productions.
In addition to "With Love, Meghan," the Sussexes' partnership with Netflix has resulted in "Polo," a docuseries on the world of polo, and "Heart of Invictus," a docuseries that followed Invictus Games participants as they prepare for competition.
In 2022, Harry and Meghan also released the limited series "Live To Lead," which honored influential world leaders, as well as the blockbuster six-episode docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which explored their love story.