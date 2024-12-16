Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered a glimpse into their family life with their 2024 holiday card.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Christmas card on Monday, Dec. 16, featuring several photos including one shot of their children Prince Archie, 5 and Princess Lilibet, 3.
In the sweet snap, the siblings are seen running towards their parents who have their arms open for a hug while the family’s three dogs hang out nearby.
The card includes the message, "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation. We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."
The multi-photo card also features images from Prince Harry and Meghan’s trips to Nigeria and Colombia this year.
The holiday card was released following the Duke of Sussex’s recent interview with DealBook founder and editor Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Summit earlier this month.
During the interview, Prince Harry, who moved to California with Meghan in 2020 following their decision to step down from their senior royal roles, discussed his family’s life in the U.S., sharing his enjoyment of raising children there.
"I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here," he said at the time. "It's a part of my life that I never thought that I was gonna live."
He continued, saying that he believes living in the U.S. is something that his mom, the late Princess Diana, would have wanted too.
"I feel as though it's the life that my mom wanted for me," he said. "To be able to do the things I'm able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the U.K. -- it's huge."
"I'm hugely grateful for that," Prince Harry added.