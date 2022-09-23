Buckingham Palace on Friday released a new photo of King Charles III.

The photo shows Charles at work inside the palace, going through documents from the red box, the locked box that contains important paperwork and briefing papers for Britain's monarch.

The red box travels to the monarch wherever they are in residence.

The new photo of Charles was taken last week, prior to the Sept. 19, state funeral for Charles's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this month at the age of 96.

Victoria Jones/PA via AP In this photo taken Sept. 11, 2022, Britain's King Charles III carries out official government duties from his red box in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, London.

The royal family remains in its official period of mourning, which will last until Monday, one week after the queen's funeral.

Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, reportedly traveled to Scotland following the queen's funeral.

Other members of the royal family have also remained largely out of the spotlight during the mourning period, attending only a limited number of engagements to thank people who helped with the queen's funeral.

The palace has not yet announced a date for Charles's coronation, which could be months away.

Ben Stansall/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Britain's King Charles III walks beside The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre as it leaves the Abbey at the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London, on Sept. 19, 2022.

The queen's coronation, for example, took place on June 2, 1953, over one year after she ascended to the throne upon her father's death.