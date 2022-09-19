The brothers were part of the funeral procession and followed closely behind their father King Charles III and their aunt and uncles Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

William donned a British Royal Air Force uniform for the solemn occasion. Harry flanked his brother on his left for the event, but did not wear a military uniform, as he is no longer a working member of the royal family.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips arrive at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, 2022 in London.

As the royal family proceeded into Westminster Abbey for the funeral, the brothers were joined by their spouses, Kate, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. William and Kate's two older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte also walked in the funeral procession for their great-grandmother.

Ben Stansall/Pool/via Reuters Prince William, Prince of Wales attends with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, 2022 in London.

William and Harry reunited following the queen's death on Sept. 8, having escorted the late monarch's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall last week, and leading a standing vigil for the queen's coffin over the weekend as she lied in state at Westminster Hall.

Peter Cziborra/Reuters Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen travelling in a car, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Sept. 19, 2022

Phil Noble/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Duchess of Kent, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London, Sept. 19, 2022.

Geoff Pugh/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Both William and Harry were close to the queen and now, as their father has succeeded their grandmother as king, their roles within the royal family will likely change.

"Now, it's about the king, their father, and rallying around the king," ABC News royal contributor Robert Jobson said Monday. "They really need to stand up and be by his side, to be his liege men, his wingmen at this moment and hopefully, this sense of tradition, this moment of national celebration and pride as well as mourning will help them realize that they've now got to both work together in a way that will help him."

"I think there's been many olive branches to Harry and I think that maybe he will look at this and think, 'I've got a role that's beyond just my family. I may have a role still to play with my father and my brother,'" Jobson added.

One of the few times they appeared together, at their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral last year, William and Harry walked in the same row but were separated by their cousin, Peter Phillips.

Twice following the death of the queen, William and Harry have walked side-by-side, first at the procession escorting the queen's coffin to Westminster Hall and then on Monday in the procession moving the coffin to Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

Jacob King/Pool via AP Prince Harry, the Earl of Snowdon, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William follow the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, Sept. 14, 2022.

Last week, the Sussexes joined William and Kate outside Windsor Castle to view tributes to the queen and speak with members of the public.

The appearance marked the first time the two couples, once called the "Fab Four" by royal watchers, had been seen together in public in over two years.

Andrew Couldridge/Reuters Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, walk outside Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, Sept. 10, 2022.

A representative for the prince of Wales told ABC News William had invited the Sussexes to join him and Kate.

Kirsty O'connor/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, left, his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, William, Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales look at floral tributes laid by members of the public on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle on Sept. 10, 2022.

After viewing tributes and speaking with members of the public, the four left together in a car driven by William.

The two families now have homes close to each other in Windsor.

Both William and Harry shared touching tributes to the queen after her death, describing how much she meant to them and to their families.

"While I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade," said William. "My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives."

Harry issued a separate statement.