Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has shared a brand-new photo of her daughter, Princess Lilibet.
Meghan shared the new picture of her daughter along with a message of celebration for International Women's Day on Saturday.
The picture, taken on a boat, shows Lilibet from the back wearing a pink shirt and being held by her father, Prince Harry, who dons a backwards cap and T-shirt. Taken from behind, to not reveal Lilibet's face, the photo is characteristic of Prince Harry and Meghan's efforts to protect their children's privacy.
"Happy International Women's Day!" Meghan wrote on Instagram. "Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day."
The celebratory snap was shared in a photo carousel that included a shot of Meghan alongside her mom, Doria Ragland.
Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed Princess Lilibet of Sussex on June 4, 2021. The couple also shares Prince Archie of Sussex, who was born on May 6, 2019.
Meghan is coming off the debut of "With Love, Meghan," her new show on Netflix that dropped Tuesday with eight episodes.
The show covers the Duchess of Sussex's love of cooking, gardening and hosting.
Last week, Meghan shared on Instagram that the show had been renewed for a second season, writing, in part, "If you're loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!"