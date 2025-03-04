Meghan Markle shares sweet handwritten note from kids, Prince Harry: 'Congratulations mumma!'
Meghan Markle's family is celebrating the release of her new show, "With Love, Meghan."
The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram story on March 3 to share a photo of a sweet surprise from her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3.
The snap showed a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note from her loved ones which read: "Congratulations mumma! We love your show, and we love you!"
The note was signed by Lili, Archie and Papa.
Markle shared the post just before midnight when all eight episodes of her show dropped on Netflix.
The series is described by the streamer as one that "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to's and candid conversations with friends, new and old."
"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected," the synopsis continues. "She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."
The series is co-produced by Markle and Prince Harry's production company, Archewell Productions.
"With Love, Meghan," is now streaming.