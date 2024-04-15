"Dancing with the Stars" pro couple Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson celebrated their anniversary with a sweet post from Chmerkovskiy commemorating the special day.

"Celebrated my lady this weekend & 5 years of marriage. Imma pat us both on the back for that," Chmerkovskiy started his post. "Changed my life finding and building with this woman."

The "DWTS" couple, who have four Mirrorball Trophy wins between them, wed in April 2019.

"Strong, soft, loving and driven. Grateful to spend so much time by each others side. Love her very very much," concluded Chmerkovskiy.

Johnson replied in the comments section, "YOU>>>>>>."

In 2020, the couple similarly celebrated their first wedding anniversary, marking their special day with endearing words and stunning photographs of their wedding.