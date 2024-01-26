Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy couldn't be more "Happy" to be parents.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pros shared a joint post to Instagram on Thursday in which they're seen dancing with their 1-year-old son Rome to the hit Pharrell song "Happy" onstage at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York.

"It was all a dream," they captioned the post, which also features a photo of the family of three with their backs to the camera as they look out at the empty theater from the stage.

The couple are currently on tour with their "DWTS" family, a victory lap for Chmerkovskiy and Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez, the winners of season 32.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy welcomed Rome in January 2023, and their latest adorable family moment comes just weeks after they celebrated their little guy on his 1st birthday.

"By far the best thing that's ever happened to me, no close seconds," Chmerkovskiy wrote on Instagram at the time. "I've wished for you on my birthday years before I was even ready to have a child. After you were born I don't think I've ever felt so grateful to be alive. You are all the purpose I was searching for. All I want to do with my life is be a good dad to you. From the moment I first held you I thought, 'I have everything I need.'"

In her birthday tribute for Rome, Johnson called him "the sweetest soul I've ever known."

"I am torn with emotions on this beautiful day of celebration. A full year of knowing you, loving you, and learning from you. Yet how have 365 magical days gone by of you being my tiny (huge) baby that I'll never get back? Time is truly the greatest gift and I'll cherish every minute I get with you my sweet love," she continued. "Thank you for making me a mother. It's been a dream come true to watch you grow into the most observant and joyful boy. I love you with every fiber of my being!"