Jenna Johnson and Daniella Karagach are in mommy heaven.
The "Dancing with the Stars" pros recently gave their social media followers a glimpse at the cutest playdate ever: Karagach's daughter Nikita playing with Johnson's son Rome.
Johnson shared a post on Monday of Nikita and Rome enjoying a swing set somewhere in Chicago with their arms stretched out toward each other, including a photo and video of the moment.
A day later, Karagach posted a photo of Nikita and Rome playing with toys, captioning it, "I seriously can't handle them 😭."
The two little ones are close in age, as Johnson welcomed Rome with husband Val Chmerkovskiy in January 2023 and Karagach welcomed Nikita with husband Pasha Pashkov in May 2023.
Perhaps Nikita and Rome will be dancing the cha-cha together on "DWTS" one day.