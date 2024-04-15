Jenna Johnson was surrounded by her "Dancing with the Stars" family for her milestone 30th birthday over the weekend.

Emma Slater shared photos to Instagram on April 14 of her and some of the other women of "DWTS" -- including Daniella Karagach, Britt Stewart, Lindsay Arnold and Peta Murgatroyd -- celebrating their friend on her special day.

Daniella Karagach, Britt Stewart, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Emma Slater and Peta Murgatroyd in a photo Slater shared to Instagram on April 14, 2024. Emma Slater/Instagram

"Celebrating @jennajohnson last night. Was such a good night, my voice is gone from too much Karaoke!! 🎤," she captioned the post. "How lucky am I to have these people in my life. Happy 30th birthday Jenski, I bloody love you 🥰."

Slater also shared a look at the group's karaoke skills.

Johnson took to Instagram on April 15 to reflect on her birthday festivities with a post in which she said "it's giving 30✨."

"Overwhelmed with the messages, well wishes, and love I received this weekend," she wrote. "Excited for this new era and new decade I’m entering!"

"My husband made sure my first few days as a thirty year old were well worth all the hype," Johnson continued. "I have so much to share from this magical weekend but gotta go cause the moving truck is here. Love you guys 💘."

Johnson's husband, fellow "DWTS" pro Val Chmerkovskiy, also marked their fifth wedding anniversary over the weekend.