Jenna Johnson is celebrating her husband Val Chmerkovskiy and his dance partner, actress Xochitl Gomez, following their "Dancing with the Stars" season 32 win this week.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro shared a series of Instagram photos of her with Chmerkovskiy and Gomez in the ballroom as they held their Mirrorball Trophies. In one photo, Johnson kisses Chmerkovskiy as they embrace.

"YOUR SEASON 32 WINNERS!!!!!!!" Johnson captioned the post.

Chmerkovskiy and Gomez took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy Tuesday night after performing a foxtrot to "Unconditionally" by Katy Perry in the redemption round, as well as a routine to "Que Calor" by District 78 in the freestyle round of the "Dancing with the Stars" finale.

This is Chmerkovskiy's third "Dancing with the Stars" win. He previously won with actress and singer Rumer Willis in 2015 and gymnast Laurie Hernandez in 2016.

Johnson is also a Mirrorball winner. She won the title in season 26 of the reality competition show when she was paired with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.