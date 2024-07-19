'DWTS' pros Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov share sweet messages to each other on anniversary
Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are celebrating a sweet milestone.
On Thursday, the "Dancing with the Stars" pros shared a sweet joint Instagram post to commemorate 10 years of marriage.
"Married for a DECADE!!!" the post began. "Our wedding day was filled with love, dancing, smooching and laughs. It was the best (other than Nikita being born) day in our lives and if we could, we'd relive that day everyday."
The couple, who shared photos from their wedding day, and a sweet image of their daughter Nikita looking at a basket of pink flowers, shared loving messages that they penned for each other, in which they opened up about what they love most.
"To my hubby," Karagach began in her message for Pashkov. "Pash, you are genuinely the most stunning human being. Everyday I grow more in love with you. You put the biggest smiles on my face and fill my soul with happiness."
"I hope every human gets to feel this type of love in their life," she added. "To many more years of turning our dreams into realities and growing our family. I love you. You're my favorite 🖤"
In his message, which began with "To my wife," Pashkov said that he can't believe that it's been ten years since they tied the knot.
"It is quite insane to think that 10 years already flew by, but 10 years filled with memories worth a lifetime!" Pashkov said. "Thank you, Dani, for being the most caring human being, the most real, loving, raw, unfiltered, true and authentic you that I love so very much. Thank you for making me the happiest person on earth and for loving me unconditionally."
"You are a definition of a perfect wife and I'm just so lucky!" he added. "Let's go and do another 10 of these decade things! Your Doozya."
Karagach and Pashkov married in July 2014 and welcomed their daughter Nikita on May 30, 2023.
Since Nikita's birth, the couple has frequently shared sweet moments with their daughter on social media.