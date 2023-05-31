Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are officially parents.
The "Dancing with the Stars" pros announced in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday that they had welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Nikita.
The couple shared a series of photos of their daughter in a pink swaddle and matching bow headband, as well as photos of moments they shared together in the hospital.
Karagach captioned the post, "Nikita 🤍 5.30.23."
Fellow "DWTS" pros and former contestants flooded Karagach's comments with well wishes for the family.
"Welcome precious girl Nikita ❤️ So happy for you guys xo," wrote fellow pro Peta Murgatroyd.
Dance pro Witney Carson commented, "She’s so perfect omg!"
The longtime couple, who married in July 2014, announced they were expecting their first bundle of joy in November.
"Baby Pashkov coming May '23," they wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time. "We love you more than words could ever express."
Karagach, who won "DWTS" season 30 with her dance partner Iman Shumpert, revealed in December that she was expecting a girl.
Karagach and Pashkov celebrated their little one's impending arrival in April at their baby shower.