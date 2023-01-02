"Dancing With the Stars" pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov celebrated their 14 years together over the weekend.

The couple, who announced in November that they are expecting their first child together, marked the milestone with sweet tributes reflecting on their love story.

"We've created our lives together for the past 14 years and looking back, we've been through some crazy times which only made us stronger and love each other harder," Karagach wrote in her post that featured snaps of them throughout their relationship. "I can't imagine life without you."

"Watching you become a dad this year will bring me all the happiness I've ever needed in this world," she added. "I don't think I'll ever be able to put into words how much I love and appreciate you."

Penske Media via Getty Images Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach the 24th Family Film Awards at the Univeral Hilton in Univeral City, California on March 24, 2021. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

In Pashkov's post, he wrote, "Dani, I knew you before this lifetime. I found you again in this and will find you in the next one as well. There is no escaping me. I LOVE YOU ♥️"

Following their pregnancy announcement in November, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram post last week that they are having a baby girl.

The couple celebrated the news with their friends and family during Karagach's 30th birthday party.

Karagach and Pashkov married in July 2014 and celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary in July.

