Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are expecting their first child together.

The "Dancing With the Stars" pros, who married in July 2014, announced the news via a joint Instagram post shared Wednesday. "Baby Pashkov coming May '23," they wrote. "We love you more than words could ever express."

The couple told People magazine they found out Karagach, 30, was pregnant on premiere day for "DWTS" season 31. They plan to find out the baby's sex over Thanksgiving.

Unique Nicole/Getty Images Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach attend the 3rd Annual Dance To End Hunger Gala at City Market Social House, June 18, 2022, in Los Angeles.

"On one hand, we cannot wait already to meet this baby, but on the other hand, we want to enjoy this journey," Pashkov said. "The baby's going to be born into so much love and care."

Karagach agreed, adding, "We're probably going to suffocate the kid with love and they're going to be so annoyed with us kissing them all the time. There's just so much love to give and I cannot wait to finally give it to a little baby."

Pashkov has been on "DWTS" since season 28, with Karagach joining the following season and winning the Mirror Ball Trophy in season 30.