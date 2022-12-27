"Dancing With the Stars" pros are fierce competitors, but away from the ballroom, they're family.

On Monday, several "DWTS" cast members and competitors from this past season celebrated dance pro and season 30 mirror ball champion Daniella Karagach for her 30th birthday.

The guest list included actress Selma Blair, mirrorball champion and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, actor Joseph Baena, former "DWTS" pro and two-time mirrorball champion Cheryl Burke and more

Burke took to Instagram to celebrate Karagach, sharing a group selfie with the both of them posing with Blair and dance pro Kateryna Klishyna. She also shared another of her and D'Amelio.

Unique Nicole/Getty Images Daniella Karagach attends the 3rd Annual Dance To End Hunger Gala at City Market Social House, June 18, 2022, in Los Angeles.

"Sending the birthday girl so much love and light," Burke wrote. "There was so much love in one room and it was so much fun having a mini @dancingwiththestars reunion as well."

Karagach, who is married to "DWTS" pro Pasha Pashkov, is expecting her first child with Pashkov. Her birthday party also served as a party to reveal the sex of their baby.

In honor of her birthday, Pashkov took to Instagram to share sweet photos of his wife and said that he is "lucky" to have Karagach in his life.

"This is 30," he began. "This is pure LOVE. This is the most random photo dump ever but one that shows so many sides of you that I get to witness and enjoy everyday of my life and am so grateful for that. I am so lucky to have you, the most loving and caring human being."

"I love every lil thing about you and love what we've been thru and experienced together and looking forward for all that's on its way," Pashkov added. "We'll be celebrating YOU non-stop for days to come!"

Several "DWTS" cast members also took to Instagram to celebrate Karagach and Pashkov and share snippets from the fun-filled party.

Pashkov and Karagach shared they were expecting last month with a photo of the both of them holding a tiny shoe.