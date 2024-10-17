Kelsey Anderson addresses speculation about relationship with Joey Graziadei in emotional video: Watch
Kelsey Anderson is responding to comments on social media after some said "something was off" with her and fiance Joey Graziadei during this week's episode of "Dancing with the Stars."
Anderson took to TikTok on Wednesday and addressed her public relationship with the former "Bachelor" star and the criticism they've both faced since their engagement on the previous season of "The Bachelor."
"I still feel like I'm very new to having a relationship in the public eye," she began. "And you know, sometimes it stinks whenever people want to pick it apart, but I'm thankful for all the great things that it's brought me like Joey and the amazing opportunities that we've been able to share together."
"But people like to assume things and sometimes it's hard for me not to say something back," she continued, saying that she felt the need to say something to make her feel better.
On this week's episode of "DWTS," Anderson said she was particularly moved because it was "Dedication Night" and Graziadei dedicated his Viennese waltz routine to Anderson.
"I'm going to try to emulate our beauty, our love for each other and just try my best to make you proud," the former Bachelor said ahead of his performance in an Instagram video.
During the show, Anderson said she was also touched by the performances that were dedicated to moms.
"It was a hard night for me ... I lost my mom six years ago to breast cancer," she said. "I really resonated with a lot of these stories of having amazing moms and all of these things. It struck a nerve for me. So I was a little emotional."
"I was missing my mom a little extra and Joey's dance was so beautiful," she added. "It meant a lot to me and it did make me emotional, because he dedicated it to me, so I wasn't grinning ear to ear."
Anderson also shared how anxious she gets when Graziadei competes each week.
"Sometimes I get a little lightheaded during them," she said, explaining that when the camera was filming her that night, she was smiling with her mouth closed, but "was still so proud of him."
"I just was in my feelings a little bit with how special it was and also missing my mom," she said.
Anderson ended her video by saying that people shouldn't jump to conclusions about things.
"Maybe we should just focus more on positives and not always assume the worst of things," she said.
Anderson and Graziadei got engaged on season 28 of "The Bachelor." Since then, the couple has kept fans updated about their life together on social media.
In July, they shared sweet photos from their engagement shoot in New Orleans.
Going into "Dedication Night" on "Dancing with the Stars," Graziadei also shared a separate post and told Anderson that she means the world to him.
"The love we built over this past year has been everything I could have imagined and more," he said. "You make each day better, and I hope I make you proud tonight."