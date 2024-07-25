"Bachelor" couple Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson recently shared their stunning engagement photo shoot online.
The couple, who got engaged during the season 28 finale of the hit ABC show, posted some snaps from the shoot in New Orleans on their social media accounts this week.
Graziadei captioned his post with the date they got engaged, November 12, 2023.
Graziadei and Anderson's engagement shoot was captured by Louisiana-based photographers Kirsten and Josh with Aperture Photos.
The couple, who have spent the past few months traveling and sharing memories from their trips online, have previously expressed that they are leaning toward having a longer engagement.
Check out more snaps from their engagement photo shoot below.
