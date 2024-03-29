"Bachelor" couple Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson are thinking about the future.

The couple, who got engaged during the season 28 finale that aired on March 25, appeared on the March 28 episode of "Bachelor" alum Nick Viall's podcast, "The Viall Files," to discuss their relationship plans.

"We definitely want kids," Graziadei said. "One of the really special things -- I don't even know if it ever made it on the show -- was that Kelsey always wanted to adopt. That was something that she was really big on."

The tennis pro said Anderson "wants to probably have like 20 kids" but that he would "rather stay more in like the three range."

Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei from "The Bachelor" season 28. John Fleenor/Disney

Graziadei then shared that they have a name in mind for their first child, saying they're inspired by Anderson's current last name and soon-to-be maiden name.

The name, which they said they prefer for a girl, would be Anderson Graziadei -- or Andy, for short.

"We want to build a beautiful family 'cause we have two beautiful families of our own," Graziadei said, noting that they're "taking things slow" for now.

As for when they plan on tying the knot, Graziadei said they've discussed that "it'd be wrong to jump into a marriage too quickly" and they've "decided that a three-year engagement kind of made sense."

However, that "can change," he added.