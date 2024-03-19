"The Bachelor: Women Tell All' episode featured one of the contestants opening up about the online abuse she says she's been subjected to by some fans of the show.

Joey Graziadei's "The Woman Tell All" episode of "The Bachelor" aired Monday and took a moment to address "a noticeable rise in hate on social media" aimed at many of the ladies -- particularly season 28 contestant Rachel Nance.

Nance, who has Black and Filipino heritage, struggled to hold back tears as she revealed that she's received "a lot of just hateful messages" and "racist comments" toward her and TikTok videos insinuating they threw up every time she and Graziadei kissed.

Nance was ultimately eliminated during Monday's episode.

The 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii, added that it's "insane" she and her family have seen fans attacking her and her family's culture.

"I want to tell you I know how hard that is to talk through, but by sharing that you're going to spread so much light on things that should be spread, 'cause you never deserve that," Graziadei said.

Host Jesse Palmer added, "This season of 'The Bachelor,' the love for these women, for the most part, has been really remarkable. But for all the love that Joey and these women have received, there's also sadly been a noticeable rise in hate on social media."

Jesse Palmer, Rachel Nance and Joey Graziadei on "The Bachelor: The Women Tell All." John Fleenor/Disney

Palmer then asked, by a show of hands, how many of this season's women -- as well as some "Golden Bachelor" alums seated in the studio audience -- had received hateful messages online. Nearly all the ladies raised their hands to indicate that they had.

"Here's the thing, Bachelor Nation," Palmer said. "We love your strong opinions. I think it's so important that we uplift these women, who are brave enough to be vulnerable and to share their stories with Joey and with all of us at home. These women, they deserve our praise and not our hate."

Graziadei applauded the women for the "courage" it took for them to be who they are unapologetically and to go through this experience, adding that "it should never be meant with hate."

"I guess I would just want to remind people that, you know, we're not just faces on a screen," Nance said, noting that fans will be quick to "pop off because they're no consequences" but that the contestants "have to pay the consequences mentally and emotionally."

"Just be kind," she continued. "Your words have weight to it, and things that you say really hits home sometimes. Just be kind."

Nance took to Instagram after the episode aired to say that it's important to her to shed light on both the mistreatment and bullying of minorities as a woman from a multi-cultural background.

"To all my minorities… speak up and speak loud. We bring honor to our family by addressing racism," she wrote. "Take up space! Never be ashamed of where we come from and do not be ashamed to speak your truth!"