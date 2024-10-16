Gleb Savchenko called Brooks Nader "my best partner" following the pair's elimination on "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 Tuesday night.
"I've had a blast. This is my best season, you know, and I've done the show for such a long time," Savchenko told "Good Morning America" after the episode. "Brooks has been my best partner, and I thought we were going to go all the way. Kinda bummed we got eliminated."
"Whatever happens, happens for a good reason, and I'm excited for the future," Savchenko added. "We're celebrating life because we're both very blessed and grateful."
Nader called her "DWTS" journey "the most life-changing experience ever" and said "a lot of great relationships" came from her time in the ballroom.
"It's just made me grow so much as a person and be pushed in ways I never thought I could be pushed and survive," she said.
Motioning to Savchenko, Nader added, "He's such an amazing dancer and teacher and I would not have had this experience at all if he wasn't my partner."
"I feel like for the next few weeks, my body's very broken, so I'll be just dancing in the club with my friends to music, which will be fun," the model continued.
Inside their final 'DWTS' dance
The pair's elimination came on "Dedication Night," which saw Nader and Savchenko perform a salsa to "Mi Gente" by J Balvin and Willy William that was dedicated to Nader's three younger sisters.
"Growing up, we really just had each other to entertain one another and it was the best childhood I could have ever imagined," Nader said in a taped piece ahead of their performance, adding that her sisters "rallied" for her during her divorce this year and calling them her "ride or dies."
Nader's sisters -- Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane -- then joined their big sister and Savchenko during the routine in the ballroom.
The salsa earned the pair a 32 out of a possible 40 points, tying them at fourth on the leaderboard with four other couples. In the end, though, it wasn't enough to save them.
Where does the competition stand?
Here are the remaining couples and their combined scores from this week's episodes:
Danny Amendola and Witney Carson – 36
Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson – 36
Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold – 33
Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong – 32
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten – 32
Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber – 32
Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy – 32
Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach – 29
