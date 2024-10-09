Reginald VelJohnson, Eric Roberts reflect on their 'DWTS' experiences after double elimination
Reginald VelJohnson and Eric Roberts are reflecting on their "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 experience following their double elimination on the Oct. 8 episode.
After "Soul Train Night" and "Hair Metal Night," the actors found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard.
Roberts and his pro partner Britt Stewart scored 46 while VelJohnson and his pro partner Emma Slater scored 42 -- a far cry from "Bachelor" alum Joey Graziadei and his pro partner Jenna Johnson's score of 70, the highest of the night.
VelJohnson calls Slater 'my friend forever'
VelJohnson and Slater opened up afterward about the strong bond they formed as partners.
"Saying goodbye is going to be hard, because I love her," VelJohnson told "Good Morning America" after being eliminated.
Slater agreed, saying, "It's going to be really sad not seeing him every day. That was the first thought that hit me. So we're gonna have to make sure that we see each other."
The "Family Matters" alum called Slater "my friend forever" after their experience together.
"He's in my life absolutely forever," Slater added, promising to keep up their famous TikTok dances, since they live close to each other.
"People have missed having Reggie on their TV screens, and this has been a perfect opportunity for him to do something regularly. Every week he's been gracing the TV screens, and a whole new generation of people have fallen in love with him -- that and because of social media," she said. "So I'm really hoping that Reggie gets to stay on the TV screen and all these floods of job offers come in for him."
Reflecting on their partnership, VelJohnson called Slater "joyful", while Slater described the "Die Hard" actor with the word "sunshine."
Roberts reveals double date plans with Stewart and their partners
Roberts and Stewart formed a tight bond, too.
"It's very sad because I got so close to her, my wife and I got so close to her and her fiance ["CODA" actor Daniel Durant], that it's going to be like being divorced," he said. "It's not fun."
Roberts revealed, however, that he and wife Eliza already have "a double date set up" with Stewart and Durant.
"We are planning a date to go see Daniel. He's doing 'American Idiot' downtown in LA with Deaf West Theatre," Stewart dished. "So we're all going to go support him, and then we're gonna hang out afterwards."
Roberts said being partnered with Stewart has been like gaining "a new family member."
"I mean, we're bonded now, through thick and thin. We saw each other at our best, she saw me at my worst, and we survived it, and we love each other for it," the "Runaway Train" actor said.
Stewart opened up about working with Roberts, who she said is "very hard on himself."
"I was always trying to help him give himself a little bit of grace throughout the process," she said. "He has surprised me every step of the way, and also to get to know who he is as a human has been a beautiful experience as well."
"Surprising" was Stewart's chosen word to describe Roberts, explaining that "when he really shows you his true self and what his heart is, it's something you wouldn't necessarily expect."
For Roberts, his word to describe Stewart was "precious." Why?
"Because she cares," he said.
Where does the competition stand?
Here are the remaining couples and their combined scores from this week's episodes:
Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson – 70
Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong – 69
Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber – 62
Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold – 62
Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko – 61
Danny Amendola and Witney Carson – 60
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten – 56
Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy – 56
Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach – 52
Stay up to date on the latest from "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 here.