"Dancing with the Stars" season 33 may be over, but soon fans will get to see some of their favorite celebrity contestants and professional dancers showcase their moves live.
Dancing with the Stars: Live!, a nearly three-month tour throughout winter 2025, will feature pros like Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov and Rylee Arnold.
Finalist Stephen Nedoroscik will co-host the entire tour and celebrity guest stars will join in select cities, including season 33 Mirrorball champs "Bachelor" star Joey Graziadei and his pro partner, Jenna Johnson, as well as finalists Chandler Kinney and Ilona Maher.
Graziadei and Johnson will perform at shows between Jan. 21 and Jan. 26 as well as Feb. 25 through March 13. Kinney will perform Feb. 11 through Feb. 23 as well as shows between March 16 and April 5. Maher will perform at the April 5 show.
The tour, which kicks off on Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and comes to a close on April 5, in Los Angeles, California, will allow audiences "spectacular brand-new numbers dreamed up by Emmy award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore as well as some of the viral showstoppers featured in season 33 that launched a million TikTok posts," according to a release.
A previous press release described the show as a "dazzling, sexy, high energy, brand-new live production."
"Directing this tour is one of my favorite times of the year. I have a long-standing history with the 'DWTS' brand and these dancers, it's like returning home to family," Moore said in a statement in October. "The collaboration with these world class performers presents an amazing opportunity to highlight their inimitable talent, their athleticism, and it's what truly makes them artists."
Tickets for the tour are on sale now at dwtstour.com. Information on VIP packages and a full list of dates is also available on the tour's website.
"Dancing with the Stars" season 33 concluded with an epic three-hour finale on Nov. 26.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."