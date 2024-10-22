Ilona Maher and her "Dancing with the Stars" partner Alan Bersten aren’t afraid to try new dance moves.
In a TikTok video that Maher shared on Monday, she and her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Bersten attempt to recreate Witney Carson’s and Danny Amendola’s epic floor lift from their dedication night dance routine.
The move features one dancer pulling their partner off the ground by their ankle as their partner lies on their back. The move appears to require a lot of leg and ab strength.
In the video, Bersten and Maher burst into a fit of giggles as they try the move a few times before watching the video again.
"Easy," Maher says.
"Geez, they got the highest score of the night for that?" Bersten replies.
The duo give the move another go with Bersten attempting to pull Maher up, then Maher trying to pull Bersten up.
In the caption of the post, Maher wrote, "@Danny Amendola and @Witney Carson we tip our hats to you. That was extremely difficult and you did it so effortlessly."
The move earned Carson and Amendola a 35 out of 40 from the judges last week.
This week on "Dancing with the Stars," Maher and Bersten are performing a jazz to "Surface Pressure" from "Encanto" for the show's "Disney Night."