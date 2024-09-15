Olympian Ilona Maher was all smiles as she posed for photos on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday.
The rugby player stepped out in a midnight blue peplum-style gown. She also accessorized the look with diamond drop earrings.
It's been a whirlwind year for Maher, who helped the U.S. women's rugby team to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
She also is the digital cover star for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and has used her platform to advocate for body positivity and bring attention to women's sports.
Next stop for Maher is the ballroom where she'll be competing on season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars" with dance pro Alan Bersten. Leading up to the new season, she and Bersten have shared videos on TikTok of the fun moments they've had during their practice sessions.
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway in Los Angeles.
Eugene and Dan Levy are hosting the show, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, live on ABC.
