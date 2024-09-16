Emmys 2024: Showstopping looks from the Emmys red carpet
Getty Images
The 2024 Emmys are here, and the red carpet is lit up with many of Hollywood's brightest stars.
From bold fashion choices to show-stopping dresses, the biggest names in television are making some of their most glowing, grand entrances.
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern both graced the carpet in stunning black gowns, while Matt Bomer looked dashing in a tux complete with a deep purple shirt and jacket.
Other stars in attendance included "The Bear" cast members Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White, Sarah Paulson, Reba McEntire and many more.
See all of these glamorous looks and more below!
Viola Davis
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Brie Larson
Reba McEntire
Sarah Paulson
Nava Mau
Elizabeth Debicki
Meryl Streep
Ayo Edebiri
Sofía Vergara
Lily Gladstone
Laura Dern
Reese Witherspoon
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Nicola Coughlan
Jennifer Aniston
Catherine O'Hara
Christine Baranski
Kali Reis
Jeremy Allen White
Idris Elba
Hannah Einbinder
Rita Ora
Niecy Nash-Betts
Kristen Wiig
Janelle James
Jessica Gunning
Tyler James Williams
Lisa Ann Walter
Naomi Watts
Jodie Foster
Connie Britton
Eiza Gonzalez
Mindy Kaling
Hiroyuki Sanada
Diane Lane
Karen Pittman
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Anna Sawai
Matt Bomer
Jonathan Bailey
Greta Lee
Saoirse Ronan
Richard Gadd
Alan Cumming
Steve Martin
Quinta Brunson
Aja Naomi King
Dakota Fanning
Selena Gomez
Kathy Bates
RuPaul
Dan Levy and Eugene Levy
Kristen Kish
Isabella Star LaBlanc
Dame Kristin Scott Thomas
Jelly Roll
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Padma Lakshmi
Walton Goggins
’RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queens
Andrew Scott
Ilona Maher
Robin Roberts
Laverne Cox
