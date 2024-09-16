Some of the biggest stars in television were honored at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night.
"Shōgun" won the most Emmys of any other program this year, taking home 18 total between the Creative Arts Emmys and Primetime Emmy Awards ceremonies, with "The Bear" following close behind with 11 total wins.
The award for outstanding drama series went to "Shōgun," which led the pack of nominees this year with 25 nods. Outstanding comedy series went to "Hacks," and "Baby Reindeer" was honored with the award for outstanding limited or anthology series.
Anna Sawai took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role in "Shōgun," while her co-star Hiroyuki Sanada won for lead actor in a drama series.
"The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White earned his second Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. Meanwhile, Jean Smart won the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "Hacks."
Richard Gadd won lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Baby Reindeer," and Jodie Foster took home the award for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her role in "True Detective: Night Country."
"Schitt's Creek" stars Eugene Levy and Dan Levy hosted the awards show, which aired live on ABC from L.A. Live in Los Angeles. They were the first father-son duo to host the Emmys.
Below, check out the list of winners from the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Comedy series
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "The Bear"
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
- "Hacks" -- WINNER
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Palm Royale"
- "Reservation Dogs"
- "What We Do in the Shadows"
Drama series
- "The Crown"
- "Fallout"
- "The Gilded Age"
- "The Morning Show"
- "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
- "Shōgun" -- WINNER
- "Slow Horses"
- "3 Body Problem"
Lead actress in a drama series
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"
- Maya Erskine, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
- Anna Sawai, "Shōgun" -- WINNER
- Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"
- Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
Lead actor in a drama series
- Idris Elba, "Hijack"
- Donald Glover, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
- Walton Goggins, "Fallout"
- Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
- Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shōgun" -- WINNER
- Dominic West, "The Crown"
Limited or anthology series
- "Baby Reindeer" -- WINNER
- "Fargo"
- "Lessons in Chemistry"
- "Ripley"
- "True Detective: Night Country"
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country" -- WINNER
- Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"
- Juno Temple, "Fargo"
- Sofía Vergara, "Griselda"
- Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
- Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer" -- WINNER
- Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
- Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Andrew Scott, "Ripley"
Directing for a drama series
- Stephen Daldry, "The Crown" (Episode: "Sleep, Dearie Sleep")
- Mimi Leder, "The Morning Show" (Episode: "The Overview Effect")
- Hiro Murai, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" (Episode: "First Date")
- Frederick E.O. Toye, "Shōgun" (Episode: "Crimson Sky") -- WINNER
- Saul Metzstein, "Slow Horses" (Episode: "Strange Games")
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield, "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" (Episode: "Beat L.A.")
Directing for a comedy series
- Randall Einhorn, "Abbott Elementary" (Episode: "Party")
- Christopher Storer, "The Bear" (Episode: "Fishes") -- WINNER
- Ramy Youssef, "The Bear" (Episode: "Honeydew")
- Guy Ritchie, "The Gentlemen" (Episode: "Refined Aggression")
- Lucia Aniello, "Hacks" (Episode: "Bulletproof")
- Mary Lou Belli, "The Ms. Pat Show" (Episode: "I'm The Pappy")
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer" -- WINNER
- Charlie Brooker, "Black Mirror" (Episode: "Joan Is Awful")
- Noah Hawley, "Fargo" (Episode: "The Tragedy of the Commons")
- Ron Nyswaner, "Fellow Travelers" (Episode: "You're Wonderful")
- Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"
- Issa López, "True Detective: Night Country" (Episode: "Part 6")
Writing for a drama series
- Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, "The Crown" (Episode: "Ritz")
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, "Fallout" (Episode: "The End")
- Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" (Episode: "First Date")
- Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, "Shōgun" (Episode: "Anjin")
- Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, "Shōgun" (Episode: "Crimson Sky")
- Will Smith, "Slow Horses" (Episode: "Negotiating with Tigers") -- WINNER
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"
- Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer"
- Tom Goodman-Hill, "Baby Reindeer"
- John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"
- Lamorne Morris, "Fargo" -- WINNER
- Lewis Pullman, "Lessons in Chemistry"
- Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
Talk series
- "The Daily Show" -- WINNER
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
- "Late Night with Seth Meyers"
- "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
Writing for a comedy series
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" (Episode: "Career Day")
- Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo, "The Bear" (Episode: "Fishes")
- Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, "Girls5eva" (Episode: "Orlando")
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, "Hacks" (Episode: "Bulletproof") -- WINNER
- Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, "The Other Two" (Episode: "Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good")
- Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, "What We Do in the Shadows" (Episode: "Pride Parade")
Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- Weronika Tofilska, "Baby Reindeer" (Episode: "Episode 4")
- Noah Hawley, "Fargo" (Episode: "The Tragedy of the Commons")
- Gus Van Sant, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" (Episode: "Pilot")
- Millicent Shelton, "Lessons in Chemistry" (Episode: "Poirot")
- Steven Zaillian, "Ripley" -- WINNER
- Issa López, "True Detective: Night Country"
Scripted variety series
- "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" -- WINNER
- "Saturday Night Live"
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"
- Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"
- Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer" -- WINNER
- Aja Naomi King, "Lessons in Chemistry"
- Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- Nava Mau, "Baby Reindeer"
- Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"
Reality competition program
- "The Amazing Race"
- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "Top Chef"
- "The Traitors" -- WINNER
- "The Voice"
Lead actress in a comedy series
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
- Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Maya Rudolph, "Loot"
- Jean Smart, "Hacks" -- WINNER
- Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"
Supporting actress in a drama series
- Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"
- Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"
- Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown" -- WINNER
- Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"
- Lesley Manville, "The Crown"
- Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"
- Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"
- Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear" -- WINNER
- Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
- Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
- Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"
Lead actor in a comedy series
- Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"
- Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
- Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" -- WINNER
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"
Supporting actor in a drama series
- Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun"
- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" -- WINNER
- Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
- Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"
- Takehiro Hira, "Shōgun"
- Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"
- Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"
- Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear" -- WINNER
- Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
- Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"