"Shōgun" is reigning supreme on TV.
The FX series, a historical drama set in feudal Japan, which also streamed on Hulu, went into the 2025 Golden Globes with four nominations and swept in all of the categories it was up for -- an impressive showing after it previously won 18 Emmy Awards.
Here's everything you need to know about "Shōgun" from its standout night at the Golden Globes to how to stream it.
What Golden Globes did 'Shōgun' win?
"Shōgun" took home one of the biggest awards of the night at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony, garnering the prize for best television series (drama).
Anna Sawai won for best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama) and Hiroyuki Sanada won for best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama) while their co-star Tadanobu Asano snagged the best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television trophy.
How the 'Shōgun' cast reacted to their Golden Globe wins
Sawai gave a short and sweet speech saying, "Thank you to the voters for voting for me, even though I would vote for Kathy Bates any day."
Asano called his win a "very big present" while Sanada -- the first Japanese male actor to win in his category -- reflected on the "amazing journey" he had filming the show.
"I would love to say thank you to everyone who has been in my life," Sanada shared. "All of you have brought me here. I would like to say, for the young actors and creators in the world, please be yourself, believe in yourself, and never give up. Good luck."
What Emmys has 'Shōgun' won?
"Shōgun," based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell, won the top prizes of the night at the 76th Emmy Awards in September, taking home outstanding drama series and outstanding directing for a drama series.
Two of its stars also won Emmy gold, with Sanada and Sawai winning for outstanding lead actor in a drama series and outstanding lead actress in a drama series, respectively.
The bulk of the show's Emmy wins -- 14, in fact -- were received at the Creative Arts Emmys, which took place the weekend prior to the Primetime Emmy Awards.
Among those wins was a gold statuette for another cast member, Néstor Carbonell, who won in the outstanding guest actor in a drama series category.
How did the 'Shōgun' cast react to their Emmy wins?
Sanada, in his acceptance speech, called "Shōgun" an "East meets West dream project" and shared what working on the project -- both as an actor and producer -- taught him.
"When people work together, we can make miracles," he said. "We can create a better future together."
Sawai gave a tearful acceptance speech in which she thanked her co-stars and gave a sweet shoutout to her mom.
"Mom, I love you. You are the reason I'm here. You showed me stoicism, and that's how I was able to portray Mariko," she said of her character, going on to dedicate her win to "all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone."
How do I stream 'Shōgun?'
The complete first season of "Shōgun," which aired 10 episodes between February and April 2024, is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.
Will there be a 'Shōgun' season 2?
Though "Shōgun" was originally billed as a limited series, the success of the new incarnation -- even before the Emmys and Golden Globes, from critics and fans alike -- led FX to announce in May that it was working to "develop the saga with two additional seasons."
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News, and "Good Morning America."