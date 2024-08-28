Ilona Maher is the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star!
The 28-year-old rugby player made her debut as the magazine's cover star for its September digital issue empowered by Maybelline.
In the photos taken by Ben Watts on Fire Island Beach in Bellport, New York, Maher can be seen displaying her figure in different bikinis, swimsuits and accessories while posing for the camera.
The Vermont native, who recently led Team USA to its first bronze Olympic medal in rugby sevens at the 2024 Paris Olympics, spoke to the outlet about how being involved in sports helped her fall in love with her body.
"I was always like, you know, called masculine or whatever," she told the outlet, in an accompanying cover interview. "But I never felt that way. But I don't think you're going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage."
She continued, "I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is and it's not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified."
During the interview, Maher also discussed the pay disparity between male and female rugby players.
"[Men] get to play rugby and they get paid millions of dollars while we make minimum wage and this won't be a career for us," she explained. "I have teammates going into the workforce now, whereas these guys are down there and rugby's it [for them]."
Maher also touched on issues such as abortion rights and contraception, sharing her concerns for other girls who didn't have the option to make decisions for themselves.
"I have enough money that if I didn't need an abortion, I could raise a baby myself," she explained. "If I wanted to get abortion, I could do that. So I have that privilege [but] it scares me about the other girls. I have options and I want to remember that, my followers don't all have that. And so it's like for me, but also mostly for them."
In the issue, Editor-in-Chief MJ Day said the decision to feature Maher as the SI Swimsuit cover star "symbolizes a shift in the narrative -- one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire and advocate for change."
"We couldn't feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer!" Day said.
She added, "Ilona Maher gracing the cover of our September digital issue is more than just a celebration of her athletic achievements -- it's a powerful statement. Ilona is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human. Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere."