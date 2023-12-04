Florence Pugh is the latest celebrity to get struck by an object thrown by an over-excited fan.

The incident occurred Sunday, while she and her fellow "Dune: Part Two" cast members were promoting the movie at CCXP 2023 in São Paulo.

Pugh was seen smiling for photos on the stage alongside co-stars Austin Butler, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, as well as the film's director, Denis Villeneuve, and others when an item struck Pugh in her face.

She grabbed her face before crouching down to fetch the object, seemingly mouthing either "ow" or "wow," while everyone around her looks around in confusion.

Pugh is a newcomer to the Oscar-winning "Dune" franchise. She plays Princess Irulan in the movie, which opens March 1.

Fans throwing things at performers onstage has been a troubling trend this year, with it happening to the likes of Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini to name a few.

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “Dune: Part Two." Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

The series of incidents even led to folks like Charlie Puth and Adele speaking out, with the latter issuing a warning to her fans to not throw things onstage.

"These people have lost it," she said. "Can you imagine?"

"Good Morning America" has reached out to Pugh for comment.