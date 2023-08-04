Who does Florence Pugh resemble? The "Oppenheimer" actress thinks it might be restaurateur and TV host Guy Fieri.
This week, Pugh, who has been growing out her hair after shaving it off earlier this year, posted a selfie and a video on her Instagram story, showcasing her latest short platinum blonde hairstyle.
"Sometimes when I get out of the shower I look like Guy Fieri and I love it," she wrote in the first story post, a selfie that showed her sitting in a car wearing a black sweater, sunglasses and starfish earrings.
Pugh doubled down in the subsequent video post, adding in overlaid text, "Just saying ... could be the new mayor of flavour town. Or should I say... 'Flo'ver town,
- 1
- 2
- 3
In the short video, Pugh peeks over her sunglasses briefly and grins.
Fieri, a popular Food Network star and host of the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," is known for his short, spiky platinum blonde hair, which he told the Wall Street Journal in March was the result of him telling a hairstylist friend to "do whatever you want."
Pugh has been busy of late. In addition to her role in the critically acclaimed "Oppenheimer," Tiffany & Co. announced earlier this week that the actress had been tapped as one of the brand's newest house ambassadors, fronting its revamped Tiffany Lock collection alongside ROSÉ of BLACKPINK, Jimin of BTS and others.