After a colossal opening weekend two weeks ago, AMC Theatres says the sophomore frame of "Barbenheimer" continues to break records for the chain.
AMC now says the combination of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" -- plus strong showings from the latest "Mission: Impossible" and the unlikely blockbuster "The Sound of Freedom" -- set a new record with July 21-27 becoming the highest single-week admissions revenue record in the company's 103-year history.
That week also saw 65 AMC locations recording their highest box office receipts of all time.
The Barbenheimer phenomenon shows no sign of slowing down. Its second week in theaters, along with "Mission," "Freedom" and the debut of Disney's "Haunted Mansion," made for the company's third-busiest weekend globally since theaters reopened in 2020.
Admissions revenues this past weekend were more than double what they were July 27-30 of last year, the company also noted.
In a statement, AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron called the success of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" "monumental," adding, "New records and new benchmarks being realized seemingly wherever you turn. These two movies, along with the many others playing on our huge silver screens, continue to rewrite what is possible at the box office."
Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" already has a worldwide tally of $774.5 million, making the Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling film the third highest-grossing movie of the year behind "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has a worldwide take of $400.4 million -- nearly unheard of for a three-hour historical drama.
The movie starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. already beat few of Nolan's previous top-grossers, including "Tenet" and "Batman Begins."