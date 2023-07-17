Excitement is building for the release of both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" this coming weekend.
The two films, which will both be released in U.S. theaters on Friday, July 21, will be seen consecutively on the same day by many moviegoers.
As of Monday, the number of AMC Stubs Members who have purchased tickets for the double feature has more than doubled to 40,000, according to the movie theater chain.
Regal Cinemas, Cinemark Theaters and more are also expected to show both films this weekend for a double-feature experience.
The movie event of the summer is being dubbed "Barbenheimer" and is going viral for the two starkly different movie experiences.
While the Greta Gerwig-directed "Barbie" film taps into the world of the iconic Barbie doll that many know and love, "Oppenheimer," which is directed by Christopher Nolan, tells the darker, more intense story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.
In the past few weeks leading up to the films, prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike which began on Thursday, July 13, actors and filmmakers of both films encouraged their followers to go see both movies on July 21.
Earlier this month, Gerwig and "Barbie" star Margot Robbie posed for a photo in front of an "Oppenheimer" film poster.
Actor Cillian Murphy, who plays the titular role in "Oppenheimer," also told IGN in an interview last week that he "can't wait to see" the "Barbie" film.
"I'll be going to see 'Barbie,'" he said. "I think it's just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out the same day. Could spend a whole day in the cinema, what's better than that?"
The full run time for both films, back-to-back, is around five hours.