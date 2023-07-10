Ryan Gosling is the latest star to reveal a song in the "Barbie" film.
In a snippet of his song from the highly anticipated film from director Greta Gerwig, Gosling is seen belting out a song as Ken.
The clip begins with Gosling as Ken telling Barbie (Margot Robbie), "I just don't know who I am without you," then saying, "It's Barbie and Ken. There is no 'just Ken.'"
The video then goes into a clip of Ken in his feels with his power ballad, which includes lyrics that speak to some of the struggles he faces, including being "No. 2" to Barbie.
"Doesn't seem to matter what I do/ I'm always No. 2/ no one knows how hard I try/ I have feelings that I can't explain/ driving me insane/ all my life been so polite/ cause I'm just Ken/ anywhere else I'd be a 10," he sings while wearing outrageous outfits, including a fur coat.
At the world premiere for the "Barbie" film on Sunday in Los Angeles, producer Andrew Wyatt, who worked on the soundtrack, shared what it was like working on the film's music.
"It was an honor to work with Greta and try to help her coalesce her vision for the film on the emotional side and really help tell the story of the transformation that the characters go through," he told "Good Morning America."
Wyatt, who said he enjoyed working on the "Ken" song in the film, said that "people will be into the whole thing."
Music producer and Atlantic Records president Kevin Weaver, who also worked on the soundtrack, said that they've "assembled an entourage of incredible artists" for the film while making "bespoke custom songs."
"The songs play in the movie in an incredible way; it's really a character of the film, the music," he added. "Greta was an incredible creative partner and Mark Ronson and one of the most special projects I worked on."
Other artists on the film's soundtrack include Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Ava Max, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and more.
"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.