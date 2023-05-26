Florence Pugh delighted her fans on Friday when she took to Instagram to hilariously model a memento from a trip to Budapest.
Alongside a selfie in which she's seen wearing a colorful swim cap and posing awkwardly for the camera, the actress wrote, "I'm so slow at packing because I find things in old suitcases that deserve attention and a full blown home photoshoot."
"Who is she?" she continued. "Where is she going? Questions I'm dying to know."
"Love this more than i can ever say," actress Naomi Ackie commented on the post. "Thank you for you[r] service 😍☺️."
Lindsay Lohan, meanwhile, simply commented with two laughing-crying emoji and two heart emoji.
Some fans in the comments thought the cap was reminiscent of the flower crown Pugh's character Dani wore in the popular 2019 horror film "Midsommar."
"Midsommar looks a little different here," one fan joked.
The swim cap isn't the only fun new look with which Pugh has experimented lately. The actress recently debuted a new shaved-head look on the Met Gala red carpet, donning a sky-high feathered headpiece and stunning white and black gown for the occasion.