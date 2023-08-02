Iconic jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. has announced a new campaign to celebrate the expansion of its iconic Tiffany Lock collection, as well as a slate of new house ambassadors to front the campaign.
The designs that longtime fans know and love are now available in pendants, rings, earrings and more.
With the launch of the new designs, Tiffany & Co. announced that ROSÉ of BLACKPINK, Jimin of BTS, singer Nancy Ajram and actress Florence Pugh would be the brand's latest house ambassadors, acting as the faces of the collection and appearing in related ads.
"We are excited to showcase the new expressions of the Tiffany Lock motif," Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany & Co.'s executive vice president of product and communication, said in a statement. "Our House Ambassadors showcase the new designs in a campaign that is anchored in the idea of love, which has been central to our brand DNA since our founding in 1837."
According to the company, "The latest iterations celebrate the personal connections that we share and the infinite power of love. Designed for all genders, the collection introduces various colorways of earrings, pendants, rings and a bracelet to the coveted diamond and gold collection."
The designs can be purchased in 18-karat white, yellow and rose gold with full pavé diamonds, half pavé diamonds or an all-metal way.
The pieces are available at Tiffany & Co. stores around the world and on Tiffany.com.