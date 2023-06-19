Singer Bebe Rexha is updating her fans after being struck by a cellphone during a sold-out concert in New York City Sunday night.
The 33-year-old pop star took to Instagram Monday morning to share a photo of the injuries she sustained from the incident.
"Im good," Rexha captioned the snap, which shows she has a bruise on her left eye and some bandages over her left eyebrow.
The "Meant to Be" singer was taken to the hospital after the incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. during a show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan, the latest stop on her "Best F*n Night of My Life" tour.
Nicolas Malvagna, a 27-year-old concertgoer from Manalapan, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with assault for allegedly throwing the cellphone at Rexha.
Malvagna is expected to be arraigned Monday.
Video shared by another concertgoer shows the moment Rexha was struck by the phone. As seen in the clip, she fell to her knees and crew members rushed to her aid.
"Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that," the fan wrote alongside the video.
Rexha has not yet said whether the incident will affect her next show set for June 20 in Philadelphia or any subsequent tour stops.