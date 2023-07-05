Adele has a word of advice for anyone thinking about throwing something at her while she's onstage: Don't.
The "Easy on Me" singer, 35, recently addressed a recent string of incidents involving concertgoers assaulting artists by hurling objects at them, with a prominent example being Bebe Rexha getting hit in the face with a cellphone during a sold-out concert in New York City last month.
"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f------ show etiquette at the moment?" Adele asked the crowd at a recent show for her Weekends with Adele residency at Las Vegas' The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, according to footage shared by fans.
"People are throwing s--- on stage, have you seen them?" she continued, while holding a T-shirt gun, before delivering a warning. "I f------ dare you. Dare you throw something at me and I'll f------ kill you."
The British icon ended her rant by firing a T-shirt into the crowd, and saying, "These people have lost it. Can you imagine?"
Adele isn't the only singer speaking out against these types of incidents, which have also happened to the likes of Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini as of late.
Charlie Puth took to Twitter last week, writing, "This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end."
"It's so disrespectful and very dangerous," he continued. "Please just enjoy the music I beg of you..."