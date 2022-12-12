Adele got real with fans at a recent Las Vegas residency show about her experience with therapy.

During a recent date of her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which runs through March 2023, the British songstress admitted to the audience she recently started going to therapy again after going "a few years without having it."

Adele said she was attending "five therapy sessions a day" at the height of her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki. The former couple, who were married from 2018 to 2021, are parents to 10-year-old son Angelo.

The "Easy on Me" singer said she had subsequently "stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior and the things that I would say, and it's because I would always fall back on my therapist."

Niklas Halle'n/AFP via Getty Images, FILE In this file photo taken on February 8, 2022, British singer Adele poses on the red carpet upon her arrival for the BRIT Awards 2022 in London.

"I needed to just hold myself accountable for it," she admitted. "Now I'm doing it because I just want to make sure that I'm topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything."

Adele noted that her recent therapy sessions have been about performing live, something she said "terrifies" her and "fills me with dread."

"That's why I'm not a big touring artist," she continued. "I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life."