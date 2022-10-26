Adele has released her highly anticipated "I Drink Wine" music video.

The award-winning singer premiered the video for the song off her album "30" on Wednesday.

Adele's "30", which was released in November 2021, was praised by critics and fans alike and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

In the Joe Talbot-directed video, the singer floats down a lazy river clad in custom Valentino with a glass of wine in hand. Synchronized swimmers shower the superstar with rosé in the 7-minute video.

In an Instagram post ahead of the "I Drink Wine" release, Adele revealed it was the first video she shot from her latest album.

She premiered the video early for some lucky fans at a "Happy Hour with Adele" fan event on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the official music video release, Adele delivered a powerful performance of the emotional track at The BRIT Awards in February.

The singer also delighted fans when she released the official music video for her single "Oh My God" the month before. Watch that video here.