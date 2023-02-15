Have you fallen in love with pickleball but aren't sure how to make a fashion statement on the court?

If you haven't heard of the trendy paddle sport yet, think of the game as a blend of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

To get some insight on what you should look for when shopping for pickleball clothing, "Good Morning America" chatted with pkl athletics co-founder and chief marketing officer Kelsey Arvidson for an inside scoop.

"When thinking about a pickleball outfit, it's important to keep in mind fun and functionality," Arvidson said. "The key components to an ideal pickleball outfit are comfort, sun protection -- including sunglasses -- and last but not least, comfortable court shoes. Finding good quality court shoes will make the world of difference in not only comfort but also in performance."

Arvidson added, "Have fun with your pickleball fashion. For the causal player, color and sets are definitely welcome."

Scroll on to check out these 21 pieces and accessories that will make you a "big dill" in "the kitchen."

Court shoes

Amazon ASICS Women's Gel-RENMA Pickleball Shoes Price : $70.54 • 11% Savings Amazon Original: $80 Shop Now

Amazon FitVille Wide Pickleball Shoes for Men Price: $69.89 • From: Amazon Shop Now

DSW Adidas Grand Court 2.0 Sneaker - Women's Price : $64.99 • 7% Savings DSW Original: $70 Shop Now

Sun protection

lululemon Men's Days Shade Ball Cap Ripstop Price : $29 • 23% Savings lululemon Original: $38 Shop Now

Bottoms

lululemon lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4" Price: $68 to $78 • From: lululemon Shop Now

lululemon Vented Tennis Short Online Only Price : $59 • 39% Savings lululemon Original: $98 Shop Now

Dresses

lululemon lululemon Nulux Long Sleeve Tennis Dress Price : $89 • 39% Savings lululemon Original: $148 Shop Now

lululemon lululemon Everlux Mesh-Back Tennis Dress Price : $99 • 28% Savings lululemon Original: $138 Shop Now

Reformation Reformation Leslie Ecomove Zip Front Active Dress Price: $98 • From: Reformation Shop Now

Tops

Athleta Athleta Momentum Seamless Polo Tank Price : $59 • 14% Savings Athleta Original: $69 Shop Now

