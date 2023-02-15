Have you fallen in love with pickleball but aren't sure how to make a fashion statement on the court?
If you haven't heard of the trendy paddle sport yet, think of the game as a blend of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.
To get some insight on what you should look for when shopping for pickleball clothing, "Good Morning America" chatted with pkl athletics co-founder and chief marketing officer Kelsey Arvidson for an inside scoop.
"When thinking about a pickleball outfit, it's important to keep in mind fun and functionality," Arvidson said. "The key components to an ideal pickleball outfit are comfort, sun protection -- including sunglasses -- and last but not least, comfortable court shoes. Finding good quality court shoes will make the world of difference in not only comfort but also in performance."
Arvidson added, "Have fun with your pickleball fashion. For the causal player, color and sets are definitely welcome."
Scroll on to check out these 21 pieces and accessories that will make you a "big dill" in "the kitchen."
Court shoes
ASICS Women's Gel-RENMA Pickleball Shoes
Price: $70.54 • 11% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $80
FitVille Wide Pickleball Shoes for Men
Adidas Grand Court 2.0 Sneaker - Women's
Price: $64.99 • 7% SavingsDSW Original: $70
Sun protection
Men's Days Shade Ball Cap Ripstop
Price: $29 • 23% Savingslululemon Original: $38
Bottoms
Outdoor Voices The Exercise 3" Skort
Lacoste Men's Sport Tennis Shorts
Outdoor Voices Sport 4" Skort
BALEAF Women's 18" Skorts
lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4"
Vented Tennis Short Online Only
Price: $59 • 39% Savingslululemon Original: $98
Dresses
lululemon Nulux Long Sleeve Tennis Dress
Price: $89 • 39% SavingslululemonOriginal: $148
lululemon Everlux Mesh-Back Tennis Dress
Price: $99 • 28% SavingslululemonOriginal: $138
Reformation Leslie Ecomove Zip Front Active Dress
Tops
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Athleta Momentum Seamless Polo Tank
Price: $59 • 14% SavingsAthletaOriginal: $69
Nike Dri-FIT Training Tee, Men's