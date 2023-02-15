Have you fallen in love with pickleball but aren't sure how to make a fashion statement on the court?

If you haven't heard of the trendy paddle sport yet, think of the game as a blend of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

To get some insight on what you should look for when shopping for pickleball clothing, "Good Morning America" chatted with pkl athletics co-founder and chief marketing officer Kelsey Arvidson for an inside scoop.

"When thinking about a pickleball outfit, it's important to keep in mind fun and functionality," Arvidson said. "The key components to an ideal pickleball outfit are comfort, sun protection -- including sunglasses -- and last but not least, comfortable court shoes. Finding good quality court shoes will make the world of difference in not only comfort but also in performance."

Arvidson added, "Have fun with your pickleball fashion. For the causal player, color and sets are definitely welcome."

Scroll on to check out these 21 pieces and accessories that will make you a "big dill" in "the kitchen."

Court shoes

ASICS Women&#39;s Gel-RENMA Pickleball Shoes
Amazon

ASICS Women's Gel-RENMA Pickleball Shoes

Price: $70.54 11% SavingsAmazon

Original: $80
FitVille Wide Pickleball Shoes for Men
Amazon

FitVille Wide Pickleball Shoes for Men

Price: $69.89   From: Amazon

Adidas Grand Court 2.0 Sneaker - Women&#39;s
DSW

Adidas Grand Court 2.0 Sneaker - Women's

Price: $64.99 7% SavingsDSW

Original: $70
Sun protection

Advantage Court Visor
Athleta

Advantage Court Visor

Price: $29   From: Athleta

Men&#39;s Days Shade Ball Cap Ripstop
lululemon

Men's Days Shade Ball Cap Ripstop

Price: $29 23% Savingslululemon

Original: $38
Bottoms

Terez Tennis Skirt
Terez

Terez Tennis Skirt

Price: $104   From: Terez

Outdoor Voices The Exercise 3&#34; Skort
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices The Exercise 3" Skort

Price: $68   From: Outdoor Voices

Lacoste Men&#39;s Sport Tennis Shorts
Amazon

Lacoste Men's Sport Tennis Shorts

Price: $65   From: Amazon

Outdoor Voices Sport 4&#34; Skort
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices Sport 4" Skort

Price: $68   From: Outdoor Voices

BALEAF Women&#39;s 18&#34; Skorts
Amazon

BALEAF Women's 18" Skorts

Price: $37.99   From: Amazon

lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4&#34;
lululemon

lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4"

Price: $68 to $78   From: lululemon

Advantage Skort
Athleta

Advantage Skort

Price: $89   From: Athleta

Vented Tennis Short Online Only
lululemon

Vented Tennis Short Online Only

Price: $59 39% Savingslululemon

Original: $98
Dresses

lululemon Nulux Long Sleeve Tennis Dress
lululemon

lululemon Nulux Long Sleeve Tennis Dress

Price: $89 39% Savingslululemon

Original: $148
lululemon Everlux Mesh-Back Tennis Dress
lululemon

lululemon Everlux Mesh-Back Tennis Dress

Price: $99 28% Savingslululemon

Original: $138
Reformation Leslie Ecomove Zip Front Active Dress
Reformation

Reformation Leslie Ecomove Zip Front Active Dress

Price: $98   From: Reformation

Tops

Under Armour Men&#39;s Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Price: $18.75   From: Amazon

Duoknit Sports Bra
Terez

Duoknit Sports Bra

Price: $77   From: Terez

Athleta Momentum Seamless Polo Tank
Athleta

Athleta Momentum Seamless Polo Tank

Price: $59 14% SavingsAthleta

Original: $69
ANIVIVO Tennis Shirts
Amazon

ANIVIVO Tennis Shirts

Price: $26.37   From: Amazon

Nike Dri-FIT Training Tee, Men&#39;s
Kohl’s

Nike Dri-FIT Training Tee, Men's

Price: $25   From: Kohl’s

