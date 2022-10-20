Jamie Foxx is paying tribute to his late sister, DeOndra Dixon.
In an Instagram post Thursday, the award-winning actor and singer remembered Dixon two years after her death in a series of photos.
"Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh... and have everyone dancing to your songs," Foxx said. "But I know that your soul is shining bright. I love u forever."
The actor's younger sister, who had Down syndrome, died in October 2020 at the age of 36.
She was a Special Olympics athlete and an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. She was also the first recipient of the foundation's Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.
"She was a bright light," Foxx wrote in an Instagram post when he shared the news of Dixon's death in 2020. "I can't tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends."