Jamie Foxx is paying tribute to his late sister, DeOndra Dixon.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the award-winning actor and singer remembered Dixon two years after her death in a series of photos.

"Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh... and have everyone dancing to your songs," Foxx said. "But I know that your soul is shining bright. I love u forever."

The actor's younger sister, who had Down syndrome, died in October 2020 at the age of 36.

She was a Special Olympics athlete and an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. She was also the first recipient of the foundation's Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.

Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images Jamie Foxx poses for pictures with his sister DeOndra Dixon before the start of the 2016 Global Down Syndrome Foundation "Be Beautiful, Be Yourself" fashion show at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Nov. 12, 2016.