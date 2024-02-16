Jamie Foxx celebrated his daughter Corinne Foxx on her 30th birthday.

The Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram on Feb. 15 to share a slideshow of photos of himself and Corinne on her special day, including a cute throwback snap of them together.

"The moment I saw you being born, I fell in love with your existence," Foxx wrote. "You are a bright shining light in this world for everyone to see so I celebrate you on your big birthday happy 15×2 no one has any idea how much I love you."

Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx Jamie Foxx/Instagram

"I love you to the moon and back. You are my saving grace," the proud papa continued, praising Corinne for her "beautiful soul."

Foxx ended the post by writing, "So turn up and enjoy your beautiful day. Your daddy loves you."

Corinne Foxx Jamie Foxx/Instagram

Corinne Foxx, who recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Joe Hooten, took to her own Instagram to show fans how she celebrated her special day.

In one post, the "47 Meters Down: Uncaged" actress said she was "thirty, flirty & thriving" and another showed her enjoying pizza and cake in bed surrounded by flowers and presents.