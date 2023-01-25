Camila Alves is celebrating her daughter Vida as she becomes a teenager.

The Brazilian model, 40, took to Instagram this week to share a photo of her and husband Matthew McConaughey's middle child celebrating her milestone 13th birthday during a family vacation earlier this month.

"Time flies... 13!" she wrote in the caption of the post, dated Jan. 23. "You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you 'life.'"

Alves also noted that how "Uncle" Woody Harrelson had photobombed Vida in the snapshot, joking that the actor "is questioning if the cake is vegan or not."