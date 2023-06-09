For Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey, their anniversary is just another day living life as husband and wife.
McConaughey, who married the on June 9, 2012, shared an Instagram video on Friday morning of the two of them sitting on a bench in front of a lobby with a view of a parking lot.
"You know, romance is not so much where you are but [what] the tunes are where you are and who you're with. Right now, I'm here on a cozy little bench with my hot mama," the Academy Award winner says as he gives Alves McConaughey a kiss. "Our playlist is playing out loud underneath the canopy out front of the lobby."
"Happy anniversary baby," he adds, to which Alves McConaughey replies in shock, "Nooo!"
"First class or no class, baby," McConaughey says before ending the video.
Alves took to Instagram as well to share the video with a filter, writing in the caption, "SOMEONE MUST HAVE WARNED HIM OF THE DATE."
"We are sooo romantic," the model added. "We are seating on a bench heading to work 😂😂😂… anniversary is starting great!"
The couple shares three children together, sons Livingston, 10, and Levi, 14, and daughter Vida, 13.