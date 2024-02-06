Zach Bryan's new music video for his song "Nine Ball" has arrived, and it stars Matthew McConaughey.

The cinematic video, which was directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen, features a star-studded bill of actors, including Academy Award winner McConaughey, "Ready Player One" actor Tye Sheridan and "Killers of the Flower Moon" actor Scott Shepherd.

Matthew McConaughey appears in this screengrab from Zach Bryan's music video, "Nine Ball." Zach Bryan/YouTube

It chronicles a father-son relationship in a small-town pool hall and their two-decade journey together.

"Thank you for being so kind and open-hearted these past few days @officiallymcconaughey; for all the advice and believing in something I cared enough to write about," Bryan wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Monday. "You'll always have a friend in me and for once it was an honor to meet a hero."

Zach Bryan attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Feb. 04, 2024. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"Nine Ball" is from Bryan's "Boys Of Faith" EP.

Bryan recently won his first Grammy for best country duo/group performance for his duet with Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything." The track is from his eponymous fourth studio album, which debuted in August.