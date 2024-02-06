Zach Bryan's new music video for his song "Nine Ball" has arrived, and it stars Matthew McConaughey.
The cinematic video, which was directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen, features a star-studded bill of actors, including Academy Award winner McConaughey, "Ready Player One" actor Tye Sheridan and "Killers of the Flower Moon" actor Scott Shepherd.
It chronicles a father-son relationship in a small-town pool hall and their two-decade journey together.
"Thank you for being so kind and open-hearted these past few days @officiallymcconaughey; for all the advice and believing in something I cared enough to write about," Bryan wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Monday. "You'll always have a friend in me and for once it was an honor to meet a hero."
"Nine Ball" is from Bryan's "Boys Of Faith" EP.
Bryan recently won his first Grammy for best country duo/group performance for his duet with Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything." The track is from his eponymous fourth studio album, which debuted in August.