Tuesday night, one year after the Golden Globes were held as a private event amid allegations of racism within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the awards show returned to television.

The evening kicked off with host Jerrod Carmichael addressing the controversy.

"I'll tell you why I'm here," Carmichael began in his opening monologue. "I'm here because I'm Black."

"I'll catch everyone in the room up, if you settle down a bit," he continued. "I'll tell you what's been going on. This show did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which I won't say they were a racist organization -- but they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died -- so do with that information what you will."

Rich Polk/NBC via AP This image released by NBC shows host Jerrod Carmichael during his monologue at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The comedian then detailed how he decided to take on the role as Golden Globes host after he got the call to host the show from producer Stephen Hill.

"I was like whoa, one minute you're making mint tea at home, the next you're invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization," the comedian said. "Life really comes at you fast."

In February 2021, just before that year's Golden Globes ceremony, the Los Angeles Times released a report which revealed that there were no Black members in the 87-person group of international journalists who make up the HFPA, the group which decides the nominees and winners of the annual awards show.

In May that same year, NBC announced it would not air the Golden Globes in 2022. The 2022 ceremony was instead held as a private event.

The HFPA subsequently promised "transformational changes" and more transparency within the organization, and vowed to boost minority membership and representation.

In September, the HFPA added 103 non-member voters to its ranks, now numbering 200, noting that its voting body is currently 52% female and 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse. The group's voters now also represent 62 countries around the world.

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images In this handout photo provided by NBC, host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Carmichael ended his opening monologue Tuesday night by sharing how he was paid $500,000 to host the award show and how the ceremony should be a night of celebration.

"I'm here, truly, because all of you -- I look out into this room and I see a lot of talented people, like people I admire, like people that I would like to be like, and people that I'm jealous of, and people that are really incredible artists," he said.